State Gas Ltd. Announces Key Annual General Meeting

State Gas Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, where key items like the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Philip St Baker will be addressed. Shareholders are encouraged to review the financial reports and consider their voting options carefully. This meeting is pivotal for investors keen on understanding the company’s strategic direction and governance.

