State Gas Ltd. Announces Director Resignation

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

State Gas Ltd. has announced the resignation of Director Richard Cottee, effective November 21, 2024. Cottee held 2,350,344 ordinary shares and 266,771 options in the company before stepping down. This departure marks a significant change in the company’s leadership and could influence future stock performance.

For further insights into AU:GAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.