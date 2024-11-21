News & Insights

State Gas Ltd. Announces Director Resignation

November 21, 2024 — 01:40 am EST

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd. has announced the resignation of Director Richard Cottee, effective November 21, 2024. Cottee held 2,350,344 ordinary shares and 266,771 options in the company before stepping down. This departure marks a significant change in the company’s leadership and could influence future stock performance.

