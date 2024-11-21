State Gas Director Boosts Shareholdings

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the holdings of its director, Philip St Baker, who acquired over 10 million ordinary shares and 5 million options through the P&P St Baker Family Trust. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting, highlighting a strategic move that could influence investor sentiment and the company’s market dynamics.

