State Gas Director Boosts Shareholdings

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.
State Gas Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the holdings of its director, Philip St Baker, who acquired over 10 million ordinary shares and 5 million options through the P&P St Baker Family Trust. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting, highlighting a strategic move that could influence investor sentiment and the company’s market dynamics.
