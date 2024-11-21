News & Insights

Stocks

State Gas Director Boosts Shareholdings

November 21, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

State Gas Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the holdings of its director, Philip St Baker, who acquired over 10 million ordinary shares and 5 million options through the P&P St Baker Family Trust. This acquisition follows shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting, highlighting a strategic move that could influence investor sentiment and the company’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:GAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.