State Farm Plans To Increase Auto Insurance Rates In Some States

This past summer State Farm announced auto insurance rate decreases across many states in response to customers driving many fewer miles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But over the last several weeks, State Farm has started dialing up auto insurance rates again with low single-digit increases, according to rate filings the company is making with state insurance departments.

State Farm’s earlier rate reduction was temporary and intended to recognize that less driving was leading to fewer car insurance claims. The rate increases State Farm is now planning will affect new and renewed policies in 2021. However, the increases are small enough that they will not wipe out the earlier rate decreases.

New State Farm Auto Insurance Rate Increases

“We’re making adjustments based on data indicating more people are driving and that is resulting in an increase in auto claims,” says Angie Harrier, a State Farm spokesperson. She adds that even with adjustments, State Farm auto rates remain lower than pre-COVID-19 levels.

“Our approach is to make incremental adjustments based on driving behaviors to ensure the rates we have in place reflect anticipated driving and claim volume, and to minimize the impact to customers as much as possible.”

