State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Updates Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR)

Fintel reports that State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.40MM shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). This represents 5.49% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported owning 5.21% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.47% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $212.77. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $287.70. The average price target represents an increase of 10.47% from its latest reported closing price of $192.60.

The projected annual revenue for RenaissanceRe Holdings is $7,553MM, an increase of 67.46%. The projected annual EPS is $23.45.

Fund Sentiment

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in RenaissanceRe Holdings. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 5.40%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RNR is 0.3163%, a decrease of 4.6726%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.96% to 51,677K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,687,321 shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335,157 shares, representing an increase of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 42.64% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,662,406 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720,509 shares, representing an increase of 56.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 113.56% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,659,156 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,664,014 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 59.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,488,858 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551,659 shares, representing a decrease of 71.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNR by 44.64% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 1,483,000 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Declares $0.37 Dividend

RenaissanceRe Holdings said on November 9, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $192.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 1.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

