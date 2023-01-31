State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Updates Holdings in Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Fintel reports that State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.26MM shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP). This represents 7.83% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported owning 7.65% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.56% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helmerich & Payne is $61.52. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 26.56% from its latest reported closing price of $48.61.

The projected annual revenue for Helmerich & Payne is $3,112MM, an increase of 51.15%. The projected annual EPS is $4.48, an increase of 8,858.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helmerich & Payne. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 5.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HP is 0.2887%, a decrease of 8.8312%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 122,080K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,695,388 shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,347,352 shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,824,397 shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,816,570 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 8.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,826,298 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783,761 shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 9.14% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,406,120 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,392,372 shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 9.95% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 2,277,354 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960,145 shares, representing a decrease of 29.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HP by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.