State Farm Halts New Home Insurance Sales In California. Here’s The Fallout For Homeowners

State Farm no longer issues new homeowners insurance or property coverage in California, citing high wildfire risks in the state and rising construction costs.

The insurance giant, which as of 2022 insured more than 20% of the homes in California, will not accept new applicants for property and casualty insurance in either its personal or business lines there, effective May 27. It will continue to offer personal auto insurance in the state.

“State Farm General Insurance Company made this decision due to historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market,” said parent company State Farm General Insurance Co. in a May 26 press release. “It’s necessary to take these actions now to improve the company’s financial strength. We will continue to evaluate our approach based on changing market conditions.”

In 2022, California had 7,490 wildfires, which collectively destroyed 362,455 acres and killed nine people, according to Cal Fire, the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. So far this year, the state has incurred 985 fires that have burned more than 1,000 acres. Peak fire season is considered to be August through November.

Disasters like those spell trouble for insurance companies like State Farm, which in 2022 paid out a total of $7 billion in catastrophic loss claims. Rising inflation in the past couple of years has made rebuilding damaged properties far more costly.

“The reality is inflation has increased the cost of every aspect involved in an homeowners insurance claim,” said Mark Sektnan, vice president for state government relations at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, in response to State Farm’s exit. “It is costing more and taking longer to rebuild homes after a covered loss.”

It’s estimated that State Farm’s retreat from California homeowners insurance—along with its announced halt of sales of new policies for commercial auto, commercial real estate, inland marine and other liability insurance—will affect more than $375 million in direct premiums per year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

What California Residents Can Do After State Farm’s Withdrawal

Existing State Farm customers should be okay. The company has not indicated it would stop renewing coverage for existing customers, only that it would not accept new applications.

The company said in its press release that independent State Farm agents in California “will continue to serve existing customers for these products and new customers for products not impacted by this decision.”

Generally you can’t be dropped by your home insurance company mid-term except in cases where you haven’t paid your premiums or you committed fraud.

Also, the California Department of Insurance recently enacted a consumer protection law that will shield some homeowners temporarily. After a wildfire, when the governor declares a state of emergency, residents of ZIP codes near or within the fire zone can retain their homeowners insurance. The law places a moratorium on the cancellation or nonrenewal of those policies for one year after the emergency declaration.

Rates for many companies are expected to rise this year, so whether or not you have a State Farm policy, it’s advisable to compare home insurance quotes to see if you’re overpaying.

It’s especially important to shop for insurance coverage if you live in a state prone to natural disasters like California or hurricane-plagued Florida. Given the risk, insurance companies are more likely to be raising premiums regularly.

