State Department review of 2021 Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department report on Friday criticized the handling of the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan, saying decisions by President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw troops had "serious consequences for the viability" and security of the former U.S.-backed government.

Adverse findings in the report also reflected badly on Secretary of State Antony Blinken, without naming him. They included the department's failure to expand its crisis-management task force as the Taliban advanced on Kabul in August 2021 and the lack of a senior diplomat "to oversee all elements of the crisis response."

"Naming a 7th floor principal ... would have improved coordination across different lines of effort," said the report, referring to the State Department's top floor where Blinken and senior diplomats have offices.

The review, and a similar Pentagon study, contributed to a report released by the White House in April. But the State Department review's critical findings were not reflected in the White House report.

"There’s only one person responsible for the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan — Joe Biden," Steven Chung, a spokesman for Trump, wrote in an email.

The White House report effectively blamed the chaotic U.S. pullout and evacuation operation on a lack of planning and troop reduction rounds by Trump following a 2020 deal with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. forces.

"I can't speak to that internal coordination piece and how the administration settled on the core conclusions that it presented" in April, a senior State Department official said.

The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, declined to say why the review dated March 2022 was withheld from release until the eve of the July 4 holiday weekend.

WITHDRAWAL AFTER 20 YEARS

An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and more than 150 Afghans outside an airport gate.

It praised the performance of American embassy personnel working under difficult conditions like the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced security because of the U.S. troop drawdown, whose speed "compounded the difficulties the department faced."

Preparation and planning "were inhibited" by the Biden administration's reluctance to take steps that could signal a loss of confidence in the Kabul government "and thus contribute to its collapse," the review found.

