State creditors say Chad should seek similar terms from private lenders

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Chad's public creditors said in a statement on Wednesday they will move ahead with negotiations to restructure Chad's debt and urged the country to seek the same terms from its private creditors.

The Chad creditor committee - formed by China, France, India and Saudi Arabia and co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia - said its members are committed to negotiate with the Republic of Chad about the terms of a restructuring of their claims.

The public lenders said Chadian authorities are expected to seek from all private creditors and other official bilateral creditors debt treatments on terms at least as favorable as those being considered by the creditor committee.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Chris Reese)

