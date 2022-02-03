State controls are hindering tech M&A, says Infineon CMO

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Increasingly stringent state rules around the world have made takeovers in the high-tech sector more difficult, said German microchip maker Infineon's IFXGn.DE chief marketing officer.

"It lengthens the time until a green light is given and involves considerable uncertainty," Helmut Gassel said on Thursday.

Governments reserved the right to audit even the smallest takeovers, he said, adding the M&A environment in the high-tech and semiconductor sectors overall has become far more difficult.

Gassel's comment comes after a takeover offer for German chip supplier Siltronic WAFGn.DE by Taiwan's GlobalWafers 6488.TWO fell through this week because the German government did not give regulatory approval in time.

