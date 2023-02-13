State Bank & Trust Updates Holdings in SB Financial Group (SBFG)

Fintel reports that State Bank & Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.37MM shares of SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG). This represents 5.34% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.71% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for SB Financial Group is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.71% from its latest reported closing price of $16.90.

The projected annual revenue for SB Financial Group is $43MM, a decrease of 24.52%. The projected annual EPS is $1.80, an increase of 0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in SB Financial Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBFG is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 4,051K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 511K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 488K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management holds 396K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBFG by 16.73% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 374K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG by 0.40% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 329K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBFG by 3.63% over the last quarter.

SB Financial Group Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $16.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 3.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

SB Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 22 offices; 21 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 23 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'SBFG'. In May 2020, SB Financial was ranked #125 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ('ROE').

