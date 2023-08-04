State Bank of India Q1 profit nearly triples

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender, on Friday reported a near three-fold jump in first-quarter profit, led by an increase in net interest income and healthy loan growth.

Net profit was at a record 168.84 billion rupees ($2.04 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 60.68 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 82.7925 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Siddhi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7848;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.