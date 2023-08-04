News & Insights

State Bank of India Q1 profit nearly triples

Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

August 04, 2023 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS, the country's largest lender, on Friday reported a near three-fold jump in first-quarter profit, led by an increase in net interest income and healthy loan growth.

Net profit was at a record 168.84 billion rupees ($2.04 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 60.68 billion rupees a year earlier, the lender said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 82.7925 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Siddhi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7848;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.