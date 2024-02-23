State Bank of India (NSEI:SBIN) Price Target Increased by 5.97% to 772.09

The average one-year price target for State Bank of India (NSEI:SBIN) has been revised to 772.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.97% from the prior estimate of 728.60 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 575.70 to a high of 905.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.71% from the latest reported closing price of 759.10 / share.

State Bank of India Maintains 1.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Bank of India. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBIN is 0.50%, an increase of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.70% to 205,273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 52,468K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,695K shares, representing an increase of 43.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBIN by 62.54% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 46,806K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,995K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBIN by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 7,742K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 99.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBIN by 3,869.45% over the last quarter.

POEYX - Origin Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,353K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,762K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,403K shares, representing a decrease of 254.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBIN by 31.74% over the last quarter.

