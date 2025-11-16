State Bank of India (NSEI:SBIN) Price Target Increased by 12.63% to 1,094.79

The average one-year price target for State Bank of India (NSEI:SBIN) has been revised to ₹ 1,094.79 / share. This is an increase of 12.63% from the prior estimate of ₹ 972.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 727.20 to a high of ₹ 1,254.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 967.35 / share.

State Bank of India Maintains 1.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.67%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.24% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Bank of India. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBIN is 0.48%, an increase of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 267,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 52,079K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,238K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBIN by 12.59% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 25,587K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,539K shares , representing a decrease of 89.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBIN by 47.22% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 23,419K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,524K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,221K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBIN by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,678K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,000K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBIN by 11.02% over the last quarter.

