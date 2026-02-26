State Bank of India - Depositary Receipt (SBKFF) Price Target Increased by 22.29% to 139.30

The average one-year price target for State Bank of India - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SBKFF) has been revised to $139.30 / share. This is an increase of 22.29% from the prior estimate of $113.91 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $108.30 to a high of $170.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.14% from the latest reported closing price of $98.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Bank of India - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 32.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBKFF is 0.15%, an increase of 47.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.12% to 1,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 392K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 304K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBKFF by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 93K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBKFF by 64.47% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 57K shares. No change in the last quarter.

