State Bank of India - Depositary Receipt (LSE:SBID) Price Target Increased by 12.89% to 123.30

The average one-year price target for State Bank of India - Depositary Receipt (LSE:SBID) has been revised to 123.30 GBX / share. This is an increase of 12.89% from the prior estimate of 109.22 GBX dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 81.90 GBX to a high of 141.31 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.12% from the latest reported closing price of 109.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Bank of India - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBID is 0.28%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 1,842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 392K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 304K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBID by 0.89% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 190K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing an increase of 19.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBID by 13.49% over the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 94K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBID by 0.78% over the last quarter.

