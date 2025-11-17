State Bank of India (BSE:500112) Price Target Increased by 12.56% to 1,094.23

The average one-year price target for State Bank of India (BSE:500112) has been revised to ₹ 1,094.23 / share. This is an increase of 12.56% from the prior estimate of ₹ 972.11 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 726.82 to a high of ₹ 1,254.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.51% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 790.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Bank of India. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 500112 is 0.48%, an increase of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.72% to 267,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 52,079K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,238K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500112 by 12.59% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 25,587K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,539K shares , representing a decrease of 89.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500112 by 47.22% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 23,419K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,524K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,221K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500112 by 8.46% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,678K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,000K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 500112 by 11.02% over the last quarter.

