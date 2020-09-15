State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that STFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.78, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STFC was $14.78, representing a -57.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.75 and a 2.21% increase over the 52 week low of $14.46.

STFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). STFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.91. Zacks Investment Research reports STFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -68.25%, compared to an industry average of -3.7%.

