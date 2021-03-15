State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that STFC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STFC was $20.86, representing a -26.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.49 and a 72.83% increase over the 52 week low of $12.07.

STFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). STFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports STFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 836.84%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

