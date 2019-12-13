State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased STFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that STFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.16, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STFC was $32.16, representing a -11.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.45 and a 14.45% increase over the 52 week low of $28.10.

STFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). STFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.67. Zacks Investment Research reports STFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -14.17%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STFC Dividend History page.

