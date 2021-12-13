State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 37th quarter that STFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.5, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STFC was $51.5, representing a -0.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.87 and a 218.69% increase over the 52 week low of $16.16.

STFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). STFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports STFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -389.47%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stfc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STFC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MARB with an decrease of -0.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STFC at 3.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.