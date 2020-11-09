State Auto Financial Corporation Just Missed EPS By 7.1%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.3% to US$12.18 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. State Auto Financial beat revenue expectations by 9.9%, recording sales of US$392m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.26, some 7.1% short of analyst estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:STFC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for State Auto Financial from four analysts is for revenues of US$1.50b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 6.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with State Auto Financial forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.60 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.50b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.55 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on State Auto Financial's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$15.67, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic State Auto Financial analyst has a price target of US$18.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$13.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the State Auto Financial's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that State Auto Financial's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 6.6%, well above its historical decline of 0.7% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.2% per year. So it looks like State Auto Financial is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards State Auto Financial following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$15.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for State Auto Financial going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - State Auto Financial has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.