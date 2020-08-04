State attorneys general urge U.S. govt to increase supply, lower price of remdesivir

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general asked the U.S. government to use its legal authority to increase the availability and lower the price of Gilead Sciences' GILD.O COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.

In a letter sent to the U.S. health agencies on Tuesday, the coalition led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra urged the federal government to ensure Americans can afford and have reasonable access to sufficient supply of remdesivir during this pandemic.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

