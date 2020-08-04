US Markets
GILD

State attorneys general urge U.S. govt to increase supply, lower price of remdesivir

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general asked the U.S. government to use its legal authority to increase the availability and lower the price of Gilead Sciences' COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - A bipartisan coalition of attorneys general asked the U.S. government to use its legal authority to increase the availability and lower the price of Gilead Sciences' GILD.O COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir.

In a letter sent to the U.S. health agencies on Tuesday, the coalition led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra urged the federal government to ensure Americans can afford and have reasonable access to sufficient supply of remdesivir during this pandemic.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular