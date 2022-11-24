State assembly greenlights privatization of Brazilian utility Copel

SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The state assembly of Brazil's Parana on Thursday approved a bill allowing the local government to privatize state-run power firm Copel CPLE6.SA, which would be turned into a corporation with dispersed ownership and no controlling shareholder.

The bill proposed by recently re-elected Governor Ratinho Junior was approved by state legislators in a 35-13 vote.

The green light came just three days after Ratinho announced he would seek to privatize Copel through a secondary follow-on share offering to raise money for the state's investment needs.

The privatization process still requires approval from the Parana state audit court.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.