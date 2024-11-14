News & Insights

Stocks

Starzen Company Reports Mixed Financial Results

November 14, 2024 — 12:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Starzen Company Limited (JP:8043) has released an update.

Starzen Company Limited reported a 5.1% increase in net sales for the first half of fiscal 2025, despite facing declines in operating and ordinary income by 10.1% and 23.0%, respectively. The company’s profit attributable to owners also fell by 27.0% compared to the same period last year. Looking ahead, Starzen maintains its full-year forecast with a slight increase in net sales and a significant rise in profit attributable to owners.

For further insights into JP:8043 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.