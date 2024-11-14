News & Insights

Starzen Co. Unveils Growth-Driven Dividend Strategy

November 14, 2024 — 12:25 am EST

Starzen Company Limited (JP:8043) has released an update.

Starzen Co., Ltd. has announced a revision to its dividend policy, aiming for a 3.0% Dividend on Equity (DOE) while increasing dividends progressively, as part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The company plans significant investments totaling ¥40 billion over three years to support sustainable growth, focusing on expanding their overseas market presence and improving logistics. Starzen’s revised dividend forecast for fiscal 2024 reflects a year-end increase to 110 yen per share, up from the previous forecast of 90 yen.

