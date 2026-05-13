Starz Entertainment (STRZ) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Starz Entertainment (NasdaqGS:STRZ) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.29% from the latest reported closing price of $20.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starz Entertainment. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 48.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRZ is 0.05%, an increase of 31.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.63% to 15,968K shares. The put/call ratio of STRZ is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 2,863K shares representing 17.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,804K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company.

Liberty 77 Capital holds 1,804K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NewEdge Wealth holds 711K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 616K shares , representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRZ by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 631K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 805K shares , representing a decrease of 27.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRZ by 24.11% over the last quarter.

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