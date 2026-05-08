Starz Entertainment Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Starz Entertainment STRZ reported a first-quarter 2026 loss of $1.55 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 62 cents.



The company reported a net loss of $9.83 per share, wider than the year-ago quarter's reported loss of $9.15.



Revenues came in at $306.9 million, down 7.2% year over year, and marginally missed the consensus mark of $307 million by 0.12%. Sequentially, total revenues declined approximately 5%.

STRZ’s Q1 Revenue Breakdown

OTT revenues reached $211.1 million (68.8% of total revenues), down 6.4% from $225.5 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting ongoing pressure across the direct-to-consumer and wholesale streaming landscape. Even so, management highlighted sequential improvement.

Starz Entertainment Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Starz Entertainment Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Starz Entertainment Corp. Quote

Linear and other revenues came in at $95.8 million (31.2% of total revenues), down 8.8% from $105.1 million.

STRZ’s Operating Performance

Operating loss was $152.8 million, compared with $142.3 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the combined effect of lower revenues and heavier cost items.



Adjusted OIBDA was $58.0 million, down from $93.3 million in the year-ago quarter, while still improving sequentially from $55.5 million.



On a trailing 12-month basis, adjusted OIBDA totaled $168.7 million, translating into an adjusted OIBDA leverage ratio of 3.1x at quarter-end.

STRZ’s Q1 Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents totaled $102.1 million. Total debt was $625.1 million and net debt stood at $523.0 million, with an adjusted OIBDA leverage ratio of 3.1x on a trailing 12-month basis. The company’s $150 million revolving credit facility remained fully undrawn.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $73.2 million in the first quarter of 2026. Equity-free cash flow was $68.7 million.



Unlevered free cash flow was $80.7 million, supported by the stronger operating cash result and provides a cleaner view of underlying liquidity as the company works to reduce leverage.

STRZ’s 2026 Outlook

For 2026, Starz Entertainment reiterated its previously provided outlook targets, including positive year-over-year OTT revenue growth and low-single-digit year-over-year adjusted OIBDA growth. The company continues to expect unlevered free cash flow of $80 million to $120 million and an adjusted OIBDA leverage ratio exiting 2026 at approximately 2.7x.



Management also accelerated its 20% adjusted OIBDA margin outlook to the second half of 2027, one year ahead of prior guidance.

STRZ’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Starz Entertainment carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



American Public Education APEI, Fox FOX and Hasbro HAS are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Consumer Discretionary sector.



American Public Education sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while Fox and Hasbro carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Public Education is slated to announce first-quarter 2026 results on May 11. Meanwhile, Fox will report on May 11, and Hasbro is scheduled to release results on May 20.

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