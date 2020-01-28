Starwood to make new, $485 mln offer for Australian Unity Office Fund

U.S. investment firm Starwood Capital Group said on Wednesday it will make a $485 million all-cash offer for Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF) in at least its fourth attempt to buy the property fund manager.
