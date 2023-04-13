Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $17.32, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had lost 0.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Starwood Property Trust as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. On that day, Starwood Property Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $500 million, up 70.07% from the prior-year quarter.

STWD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.4% and +41.32%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starwood Property Trust. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Starwood Property Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Starwood Property Trust currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.06, so we one might conclude that Starwood Property Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

