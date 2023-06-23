Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $18.43, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had gained 8.34% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Starwood Property Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, down 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $508 million, up 56.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.54% and +38.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Starwood Property Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Starwood Property Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Starwood Property Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.43.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

