Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Soars: Stock Adds 9.1% in Session

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 19.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Starwood Property Trust currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. Price

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. price | STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the REIT and Equity Trust industry is New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. NYMT, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

