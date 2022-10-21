Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $19.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had lost 14.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Starwood Property Trust will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 1.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $423.87 million, up 40.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.41% and +33.19%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Starwood Property Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.12% lower. Starwood Property Trust is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Starwood Property Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.16 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.23.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



