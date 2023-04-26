Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $17.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had lost 1.23% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Starwood Property Trust as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $500 million, up 70.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion, which would represent changes of -11.4% and +41.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Starwood Property Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Starwood Property Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Starwood Property Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.36 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.81.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

