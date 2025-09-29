Markets
STWD

Starwood Property Trust Prices Private Offering Of $550 Mln Of 5.750% Unsecured Senior Notes

September 29, 2025 — 09:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) announced that it has priced its private offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% unsecured senior notes due 2031, which was upsized from the previously announced $500 million aggregate principal amount. The Notes priced at 100.0% of the principal amount and the settlement of the offering is expected to occur on October 14, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, recently completed or future eligible green and/or social projects. Net proceeds allocated to previously incurred costs associated with eligible green and/or social projects will be available for the repayment of indebtedness previously incurred. The company also plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under the company's repurchase facilities.

