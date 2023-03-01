Markets
Starwood Property Trust Posts Q4 Distributable EPS Of $0.50

(RTTNews) - Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD), an affiliate of private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income was $140.0 million or $0.44 per share.

Distributable earnings were $160.5 million or $0.50 per share.

Revenues for the quarter totaled $454.60 million, including Interest income from loans of $395.40 million.

For fiscal 2022, net income was $871.5 million or $2.74 per share and Distributable Earnings was $726.3 million or $2.28 per share. Total revenues were $1.46 billion, including interest income from loans of $1.22 billion.

