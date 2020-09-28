STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that STWD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.29, the dividend yield is 12.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STWD was $15.29, representing a -41.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.33 and a 101.45% increase over the 52 week low of $7.59.

STWD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). STWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.33. Zacks Investment Research reports STWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.39%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STWD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STWD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STWD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 21.3% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of STWD at 7.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.