STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that STWD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STWD was $25.25, representing a -1.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.59 and a 195.32% increase over the 52 week low of $8.55.

STWD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). STWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports STWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.28%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STWD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STWD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STWD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MORT with an increase of 39.49% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of STWD at 9.37%.

