STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that STWD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.94, the dividend yield is 7.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STWD was $26.94, representing a -0.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.01 and a 105.02% increase over the 52 week low of $13.14.

STWD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports STWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.21%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STWD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STWD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STWD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (STWD)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (STWD)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (STWD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 24.74% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of STWD at 9.24%.

