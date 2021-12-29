STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased STWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that STWD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.81, the dividend yield is 7.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STWD was $24.81, representing a -8.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.01 and a 35.95% increase over the 52 week low of $18.25.

STWD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports STWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.67%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stwd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STWD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STWD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 10.08% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of STWD at 8.93%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.