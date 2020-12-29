STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that STWD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.9, the dividend yield is 9.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STWD was $19.9, representing a -24.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.33 and a 162.19% increase over the 52 week low of $7.59.

STWD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). STWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports STWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.77%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STWD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STWD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STWD as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (REM)

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 29.51% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of STWD at 8.08%.

