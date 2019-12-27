Dividends
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC. (STWD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STWD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that STWD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.33, the dividend yield is 7.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STWD was $25.33, representing a -0.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.35 and a 31.38% increase over the 52 week low of $19.28.

STWD is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). STWD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.49. Zacks Investment Research reports STWD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.77%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STWD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STWD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have STWD as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (REM)
  • VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)
  • NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC)
  • VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUSC with an increase of 11.4% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of STWD at 8.51%.

