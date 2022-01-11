Starwood Property Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STWD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.40, changing hands as high as $25.42 per share. Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STWD's low point in its 52 week range is $18.54 per share, with $27.005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.