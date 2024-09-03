Starwood Property Trust Announces Offering Of 17.5 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD), Tuesday announced a public offering of 17.5 million shares.

The company plans to use the proceeds to originate and purchase additional commercial mortgage loans, and other target assets and investments.

Also, Starwood Property has offered a 30-day option to underwriters to purchase an additional 2.625 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.