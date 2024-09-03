News & Insights

Starwood Property Trust Announces Offering Of 17.5 Mln Shares

September 03, 2024 — 04:43 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD), Tuesday announced a public offering of 17.5 million shares.

The company plans to use the proceeds to originate and purchase additional commercial mortgage loans, and other target assets and investments.

Also, Starwood Property has offered a 30-day option to underwriters to purchase an additional 2.625 million shares.

