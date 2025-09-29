Markets
Starwood Property Trust Announces $500 Mln Sr. Notes Offering

September 29, 2025 — 08:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) said on Monday that it plans to privately offer $500 million of unsecured senior notes due 2031.

The company expects to use the proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance recently completed or future eligible green and social projects. Any proceeds applied to past project costs may be used to repay debt related to those projects. Until all proceeds are fully allocated to green or social projects, the remaining funds may be used for general corporate purposes, including repaying outstanding debt.

