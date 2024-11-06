Starwood Property reports Q3 GAAP EPS 23c, consensus 47c

Reports Q3 revenue $385.51M, consensus $514M. “STWD‘s differentiated multi-cylinder business model, created exactly to help us weather storms, has served us well. To date, we are the only company in the United States categorized as a commercial mortgage REIT that did not reduce its dividend, either in the pandemic or because of the Fed’s rapid increase in rates. While we remain among the dominant large real estate loan lenders in the nation, our commercial lending book is roughly 60% of our total assets today. Our other cylinders, particularly infrastructure lending, conduit and special servicing, have contributed an increasing share to our performance. We also used this period to significantly reduce our leverage, which is a full turn or more below many of our peers. Like most of our peers, we have had, and are likely to continue to have, restructurings in our loan book as the cycle moves on, but it is gratifying that knowing this, we are still able to move to full offense again,” commented Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property (STWD) Trust.

