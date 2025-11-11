Starwood Property Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Expenses Decline Y/Y

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD reported third-quarter 2025 distributable earnings of 40 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. Also, the reported figure compares unfavorably with 48 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Results were primarily affected by a decrease in book value per share (BVPS). Nevertheless, a year-over-year rise in revenues and declining expenses supported the results to some extent.

STWD’s third-quarter 2025 net income (GAAP basis) was $72.6 million, which declined 4.6% year over year.

Inside Starwood Property’s Headlines

STWD’s total revenues were $488.9 million, up 1.9% year over year.

Total costs and expenses were $489.4 million, down 2.6% from the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily due to a fall in interest expense, provision for credit loss and other expenses.

Starwood Property’s BVPS (GAAP basis) was $18.54 as of Sept. 30, 2025, down 4.3% from $19.39 in the prior-year quarter.

The company recorded fundings of $4.7 billion, which increased from $2 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Starwood Property’s Balance Sheet Position

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $301.1 million, down 15.8% from the prior quarter.

Loans held for sale totaled $2.6 billion compared with $2.5 billion in the prior quarter.

Our Take on STWD

Starwood Property’s focus on commercial mortgage-backed securities and commercial real estate debt investments continues to provide stable income streams. Its ongoing efforts in property acquisitions and divestitures should help diversify its portfolio and enhance long-term resilience. However, the decline in BVPS and earnings, despite higher revenues, signals pressure on profitability in the near term.

STWD currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Performance of Other REITs

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings available for distribution per average share of 73 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. The figure increased from 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.

NLY’s average yield on interest-earning assets improved in the reported quarter. However, the company recorded a year-over-year decline in book value per share.

AGNC Investment Corp.’s AGNC third-quarter 2025 net spread and dollar roll income per common share (excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization benefit) of 35 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The bottom line declined from 43 cents in the year-ago quarter.

AGNC’s results were adversely impacted by a decline in tangible net book value per share and net interest spread. Nonetheless, the rise in average asset yield on the portfolio was positive.

