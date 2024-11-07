Starwood Property price target lowered to $23 from $24 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Steven DeLaney lowered the firm’s price target on Starwood Property (STWD) to $23 from $24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following the release of Q3 results, the firm contends that Starwood “remains the preeminent name in the 24-company Commercial Mortgage REIT sector,” citing the quality and expertise of its external manager and the company’s diverse business lines and investment portfolio.
