Starwood Property Down 11.2% in a Year: Buy the Dip or Cut Your Losses?

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.’s STWD stock plunged 11.2% in the past year against 4.6% growth in the industry, leaving investors wondering whether to take advantage of the price decline or to wait for a better entry point.

Compared with its peers in the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) space, STWD’s performance has been weaker. AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC shares have gained 16.1%, while Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY stock has risen 15.1% over the same period.

Price Performance



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Weakness in Starwood Property shares reflects persistent uncertainty in the mortgage and commercial real estate markets, as fluctuating mortgage rates continue to pressure borrowing activity, refinancing trends and property valuations, weighing more heavily on STWD than agency-focused peers like AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital.

Other Headwinds for STWD

Earnings Miss in First-Quarter 2026: The company reported first-quarter 2026 distributable earnings of 39 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents per share. The figure also declined from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter. The downside was mainly driven by a 25% year-over-year rise in total costs and expenses, led by higher interest expense, general and administrative costs, rental operations expenses and depreciation and amortization. A decline in net income and lower book value per share further weighed on results.

Rising Expenses: The company’s steadily increasing expense base remains a major headwind. The company’s total expenses witnessed a five-year (2020-2025) CAGR of 13.1%, with the trend continuing in the first quarter of 2026. Higher funding costs, increased administrative expenses and rising credit-loss provisions have been major contributors. Further, the company’s continued investments in franchise expansion and business growth initiatives are likely to keep the expense base high in the near term.

Weak Liquidity Position: Weak liquidity remains a headwind for STWD. As of March 31, 2026, the company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $666.1 million, while total debt stood at $23.1 billion. Given the sizable debt burden, a deterioration in economic conditions or prolonged stress in the commercial real estate market could pressure the company’s ability to comfortably manage interest and debt repayment obligations.

Macroeconomic & Mortgage Market Volatility: The operating performance of Starwood Property remains highly dependent on broader financial market conditions and macroeconomic trends. Volatility in the mortgage market, unfavorable yield curve movements, elevated financing costs and interest-rate fluctuations continue to pressure lending activity and investment performance. As of May 21, 2026, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.51%, up from 6.36% in the prior week, reflecting continued financing pressure across the housing market. Though the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts are expected to support the company over the long term, near-term benefits may remain limited amid continued market uncertainty.

STWD's Long-Term Prospects Remain Bright

Despite the above-mentioned challenges, Starwood Property maintains a solid commercial real estate platform and diversified investment portfolio.

Strength in CMBS & Commercial Real Estate Investments: The company continues to benefit from its strong presence in the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate markets. As of March 31, 2026, the company maintained a diversified CMBS and related commercial real estate portfolio of $3.2 billion. Its focus on commercial real estate debt investments and CMBS assets supports stable income generation and enables the company to capitalize on attractive market opportunities. Further, management’s asset management expertise and disciplined investment approach are expected to support growth over time.

Portfolio Optimization Efforts: Portfolio repositioning initiatives remain another positive for STWD. In February 2024, the company sold 16 retail properties from its Master Lease Portfolio for $387.1 million, generating a gain of $92 million. It also divested an operating property within its Real Estate Investment and Services Equity Portfolio for $18.2 million, recording a gain of $8.3 million. In addition, the company continued selling residential units from a New York conversion project. These selective divestitures and reinvestment efforts highlight Starwood Property’s focus on optimizing its portfolio and improving long-term value creation.

Attractive Capital Distribution: The company’s consistent dividend payout and shareholder-friendly capital deployment activities are impressive. STWD currently pays a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share and offers an attractive dividend yield of 11.1%, making it appealing for income-focused investors. Meanwhile, the dividend yields of peers AGNC Investment and Annaly Capital are 14% and 12.9%, respectively. Though the payout ratio of 127% raises concerns about dividend sustainability, STWD's projected earnings growth will support its capital distribution plan.

Dividend Yield



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Apart from dividends, Starwood Property also remains focused on share repurchases. In February 2026, the company announced a new $400 million share repurchase authorization for common shares and convertible notes. The company also intends to utilize capital toward commercial mortgage loan originations, investments and debt repayment activities, supporting long-term growth and shareholder returns.

STWD’s Estimates and Valuation Analysis

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STWD’s 2026 and 2027 revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 13% and 6.8%, respectively.

Revenue Estimates



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Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STWD’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, implying 4.7% year-over-year growth, while the same for 2027 is pegged at $1.90, reflecting 7.2% growth.

Estimates Revision Trend



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In terms of valuation, the company’s 12-month trailing price to book (P/B) ratio of 0.92X is below the industry’s 0.93X. This indicates that its shares are inexpensive.

Price-to-Book TTM



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Notably, AGNC Investment has a trailing P/B ratio of 1.13X while Annaly Capital is trading at 1.09X.

How to Approach STWD Stock Now

Despite the recent decline, STWD does not appear to be a “panic sell” stock yet. The company still has several strengths that support a cautious buy-the-dip view for long-term income investors.

Its diversified commercial real estate and CMBS portfolio, ongoing portfolio optimization efforts, and shareholder-friendly actions like the new buyback program provide a solid foundation. In addition, solid dividend yield remains highly attractive for investors seeking income. However, risks cannot be ignored. Rising expenses, high leverage, weak liquidity relative to debt obligations, and continued volatility in the commercial real estate and mortgage markets remain significant concerns.

Importantly, STWD’s valuation remains attractive relative to the broader industry, suggesting that the recent share price weakness may already reflect many of the near-term risks. This lower valuation, combined with its high yield and commercial real estate exposure, enhances its appeal as a potential buy-the-dip opportunity.

Overall, Starwood Property appears suitable for investors seeking high income and long-term value, with the recent pullback offering an opportunity to gradually accumulate shares rather than exit positions at current levels.

STWD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.