Starwood Finance Announces Major Voting Rights Change

May 24, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Starwood European Real Estate ate Finance (GB:SWEF) has released an update.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) has notified stakeholders that City of London Investment Management Company Limited now has voting authority over a significant number of financial instruments, reaching a 6.29% voting rights threshold as of May 22, 2024. This change in control was officially communicated to the issuer on the following day, marking an important update for investors watching the company’s ownership dynamics.

